American documentaries screening at PNCA today

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts joins hands with Embassy of the United States of America and American Film Showcase for screening of two exceptionally challenging documentary films on empowerment to women: Qualified and RMG screening at PNCA today (Wednesday).

Film Qualified directed by Jenna Ricker in 2019 represents will and courage. It is unemotional journey of Janet Guthrie, professional race car. The documentary shows her changing car racing industry forever. She is the first woman to drive and make history in car racing. This is ups and downs with more falls in one's life. The documentary is not just a message for women but a film for everyone.

Film RBG directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen shows us the life and times of female supreme justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg-her exceptional life and career. It is fresh, funny and inspiring. It is all about the legal legacy of a great woman. It is story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg from her coming into the world, her education, career in law and finally appointment to Supreme Court. The film includes interviews with feminists. Enrolment of female cadets in military institutes is one of the highlights of film. The cadets tell us why this decision was essential and how it became instrumental in struggle for women. Our central character also becomes a pop culture symbol with her name and pictures on T-shirts and coffee mugs.

RBG was a liberal idol in her career and judgements-a polite feminist pioneer. A folk hero to women for generations to come.