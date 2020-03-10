10,000 saplings planted at Jalozai Housing Scheme

NOWSHERA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Department has planted 10,000 saplings at the Jalozai Housing Scheme in Nowshera district.

Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali while inaugurating the drive said that the tree plantation showed our commitment towards the good cause of green Pakistan. Secretary Housing Department Daud Khan, Director General Provincial Housing Authority Imran Wazir and other officials were also present.

Around 300 officials and other staff members of Housing Department participated in the plantation drive and achieved the set target of 10,000 saplings in a single day. The minister said that during the campaign 25,000 saplings would be planted at various housing schemes in the province.

He said that the basic purpose of the plantation drive was to spread awareness among the masses related to clean and green Pakistan initiative.