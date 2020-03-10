Ireland to host Bangladesh T20Is in England

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Due to renovations and unavailability of ICC-standard pitches in Ireland, they are now set to stage the four-match T20I series against Bangladesh in England with The Oval, Chelmsford, Bristol and Edgbaston hosting one fixture each. This would be the first time that Ireland would be hosting a series at a neutral venue, and it would also be the first time since the Pakistan-Australia series in 2010 that England would be playing host to a neutral bilateral series. Stormont is set to play host to the three-match ODI series preceding the T20Is, before New Zealand and Pakistan arrive for white-ball events later in the season. Tom Harrison, the CEO of the ECB seemed equally excited with the joint venture.
LONDON: Due to renovations and unavailability of ICC-standard pitches in Ireland, they are now set to stage the four-match T20I series against Bangladesh in England with The Oval, Chelmsford, Bristol and Edgbaston hosting one fixture each. This would be the first time that Ireland would be hosting a series at a neutral venue, and it would also be the first time since the Pakistan-Australia series in 2010 that England would be playing host to a neutral bilateral series. Stormont is set to play host to the three-match ODI series preceding the T20Is, before New Zealand and Pakistan arrive for white-ball events later in the season. Tom Harrison, the CEO of the ECB seemed equally excited with the joint venture.