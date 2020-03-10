Ireland to host Bangladesh T20Is in England

LONDON: Due to renovations and unavailability of ICC-standard pitches in Ireland, they are now set to stage the four-match T20I series against Bangladesh in England with The Oval, Chelmsford, Bristol and Edgbaston hosting one fixture each. This would be the first time that Ireland would be hosting a series at a neutral venue, and it would also be the first time since the Pakistan-Australia series in 2010 that England would be playing host to a neutral bilateral series. Stormont is set to play host to the three-match ODI series preceding the T20Is, before New Zealand and Pakistan arrive for white-ball events later in the season. Tom Harrison, the CEO of the ECB seemed equally excited with the joint venture.