Charity golf event in support of Deaf Reach Schools turns out to be big success

KARACHI: The fifth edition of Deaf Reach Charity Golf Tournament held here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club turned out to be a close contest.

In the end it was the quartet of Hamza Ghani, Abdullah Nasir, Nadeem Iftikhar and M. Qasim which won the gross title with a score of -12.

The foursome comprising Abdul Rehman Badar, Arsalan Mughal, Waleed Chachar and Omar Khalid also carded -12 but had to contend for the runners-up position after losing out on the back count (last three holes.

KFC, Platinum Sponsor, hosted the 5th Charity Golf Tournament in support of Deaf Reach Schools, Training Centers and Colleges in Karachi.

The 18-hole tournament was planned in the Texas Scramble format and at 7:30 am the golfers teed off at gunshot to kick off the game for this year.

Friends of Deaf Reach, Golfers and their families were hosted for the Annual Deaf Reach Luncheon and Award Ceremony by Soneri Bank Ltd. This was followed by a heartwarming performance of the “Sohni Dharti” in Pakistan Sign Language by the students of Deaf Reach School.

Other sponsors included BMC Solutions, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, iTextiles, Mediplas, EFU, Premier Insurance, Emkay Lines, PICT, Scilife, EMC, Fidelity Insurance Brokers, DEPD -Government of Sindh, Aeon and Trisl, hosted their team flights at the kick off. The proceeds from this yearly tournament contribute towards the education and skills training of over 300 deaf students.

Mr. Raza Pirbhai, COO- KFC, presented trophies and cash cheques to each winner.

The winners of the 5th Annual Deaf Reach Golf Tournament were:

Nearest to Pin Hole No. 7: M. Hassan Akram

Nearest to Pin Hole No. 17: Abid Vazir

Longest Drive Hole No. 8: Zunair Khan

Longest Drive Hole No. 15: Aman Sahibzada

Runner up Team Net: Humera Khalid/ Ayesha Kashif/ Aania Farooq/ Daniah Saeed

Winner Team Net: Ehtisham Qadir/ Yasin Kodvavi/ Osama Minhaj/ Ali Sana Rizvi

Runner-up Team Gross: Abdur Rehman/ Waleed Chachar/ Omar Khalid/ Arsalan Mughal

Winner Team Gross: Hamza Ghani/ Abdullah Nasir/ Nadeem Iftikhar/ M. Qasim.