Results of MA Final, Previous exams 2018 declared

The University of Karachi on Monday announced the results of the Annual Examination 2018 MA Final and Previous (Regular), Islamic Studies, Political Science and Islamic History.

As per a gazette, 13 candidates registered for MA Final (Regular) Islamic Studies Annual Examination 2018 and all of them appeared in the papers, while 10 candidates were declared passed with first division, and one student with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 84.62.

The gazette shows that Nadia Perveen, daughter of Muhammad Khalique, student of Abdullah Government College for Women, bearing seat number 31506, secured 803 marks out of 1,000 marks and clinched the overall first position.

Hafiza Sidra, daughter of Abdul Ameed, another student of Abdullah Government College for Women, with seat number 34503, obtained 762 marks and received the second position, while Sabra Yousuf, daughter of Muhammad Yousuf, also a student of Abdullah Government College for Women, with seat number 31510, got 678 marks for the third position.

Meanwhile, 18 candidates registered for the MA Final (Regular) Political Science, Annual Examination 2018, and all of them appeared in the papers. Eight students were declared passed in the first division and nine candidates cleared their exams with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 94.44.

Furthermore, only one student registered and did not appear in the MA Final (Regular) Islamic History, Annual Examination 2018. The gazette also shows that 27 candidates registered and appeared in the MA Previous (Regular) Islamic Studies, Annual Examination 2018. Seventeen students were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 62.96.

It further shows that 29 candidates registered and appeared in the MA Previous (Regular) Political Science, Annual Examination 2018, and 17 students were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 58.62.