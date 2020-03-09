Five cars recovered

BBy Our crime correspondent

Islamabad : Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has nabbed three members of an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered five cars worth millions of rupees from them, the police spokesman said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed assigned task to SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against car-lifters, the police spokesman said.

Following his directions, SP Investigation constituted special team under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali, ASIs Sajid Mehmood along with other officials. This team achieved success and apprehended three members of an inter-provincial gang.

The gangsters have been identified as Umer Ali s/o Rohan Din resident of Mardan, Tahir Habib s/o Habib resident of Rawalkot Azad Kashmir and Sabbir Khan s/o Lamber khan resident of District Mardan. Police team recovered five cars worth millions of rupees from them.

The recovered vehicles bearing the registration numbers included Toyota Corolla (LXL-9488),Toyota Corolla XLI (LEA-8396), Suzuki Bolan (IDE-8501), Suzuki Bolan( IDE-9020 and Toyota Corolla (LEF-7579).