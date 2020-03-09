close
Mon Mar 09, 2020
Saeed Ahmed
ICCI honours kabaddi team

Sports

Saeed Ahmed
March 9, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Sunday hosted a reception to congratulate the national kabaddi team on winning world cup.

ICC President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that the whole nation felt proud on their wonderful achievement. Led by Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Secretary General Rana Sarwar and Head Coach Tahir Waheed, the team visited the ICCI.

The ICCI president said that winning World Cup against archrivals India added more value to this great achievement. He assured the team that the ICCI would extend all possible cooperation to them so that it could achieve more laurels for the country.

