Royal Ransom stages upset to clinch Pakistan Derby

LAHORE: One of the biggest upsets of Pakistan Derby history was staged by Royal Ransom, which came from behind several lengths to win the most prestigious race of the equine sport here at Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

With the win of Royal Ransomm, its Mohamamd Shahrukh not only received the winner’s trophy from Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani but also a purse of Rs Two million. The winner was followed by yet another surprise given by War It is, owner by LRC chairman Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmood, secured the second place while another nknown equine Costa Rica got the third place.

The day started with an upset when fluke Lucky Times won the opening race of the day which was an Indus Plate. He was followed by Chotta Jharra at second place while favourite Anmole One got the third place.

In the second race of the day, Hide Out stunned everyone by winning the first place. It was nowhere among the favourites. The second and third places too were the bacon of Bright Gold and Fakhar-e-Shorkot.

In the third race of the day, which was Ch Ahmed Saeed Memorial Cup, Big Move played big to be the winner while Exceptional One was second and Sanctity was third and all of these three position claimer surprised the pundits.

In the fourth race which was Col R Syed Abid Hussain Memorial Cup, Jhara, which was expected to take the place jumped to the winner’s position. Favouriet of the race License to Kill got the second place while Sajni was third.

In the fifth Syed Wajid Ali Shah Memorial Cup race Tiger Jutt jumped to the winner’s spot from place while Countess Mara and favouirte Princess Anabia were second and third respectively.

In the sixth National Breeders Cup, a term race for three year old race favouirte was Churchill and it was winner also. Similarly, Sahil and Haiku were second and third in sequence

Then came the JDW Suger Mills sponsored Pakistan Derby, a term race for four years old Pakistani Colts and Fillies race and the favoueite Floating Cloud despite taking lead alongwith War It Is were beaten by Royal Ransom. At second position War It Is even left the favourite behind. And Costa Rica also jumped from nowhere third position.

The Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, a handicap race for four Years old, winner was Lola's Theme, which too was an upset while Big Bravo was second and favouirte Al Nehayy was third.

The LRC Cup saw Amazing Runner winning the race, Kjan Jee Was second and Warrior’s Charge was third.

In the Stewards Cup, the winner of first three places were Quick Shot, See Horse and Gestapo.

The 11th race was won by lbram Prince, Wahab Choice, Qalandra.

The 12th race winners were Malika Princess and Jan-e-Fida