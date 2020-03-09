Jhang Mela Sang concludes

JHANG: The week-long celebrations of traditional festival ‘Jhang Mela Sang’ were concluded here and moved to its next destination on Sunday. A large numbers of people specially women and children attended the rituals of the festivities.

According to details, the festival is celebrated every year before the harvesting of wheat crop to commemorate Muslim Saint Syed Ahmed Sultan alias Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar (RA). Although Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar (RA) was a Muslim Sufi Saint yet his followers and devotees also belong to other religions.

The annual Urs of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar (RA) is celebrated at his shrine s at Dera Ghazi Khan. As per tradition, his followers start traveling in groups called ‘Sangee’ from various regions of the country to attend the Urs celebrations. The followers during their journey to the shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar (RA) keep celebrate the festivities on the way to the shrine. Being midway, Jhang has the honour to host the festival for a week where a special feast known as ‘Choori’ is served as well as distributed among the devotees.

A mini-fair, Jhang Mela Sang, is celebrated for a week till the departure of the devotees to their destination.

During these days, various stalls of food, toys, pottery, cloths and other commodities of daily use items are established to attract the visitors.