Two sisters among three injured in roof collapse incident

BAHAWALPUR: Three minor girls, including two sisters, were injured when the roof of their house caved in at Mohallah Fattani in Ahmadpur East on Saturday.

Reportedly, four-year-old Rabia, her five-year-old sister Sadia and their four-year-old cousin Rozina were injured when the roof collapsed. They were shifted to a hospital.