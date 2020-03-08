Two sisters among three injured in roof collapse incident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Three minor girls, including two sisters, were injured when the roof of their house caved in at Mohallah Fattani in Ahmadpur East on Saturday.
Reportedly, four-year-old Rabia, her five-year-old sister Sadia and their four-year-old cousin Rozina were injured when the roof collapsed. They were shifted to a hospital.
BAHAWALPUR: Three minor girls, including two sisters, were injured when the roof of their house caved in at Mohallah Fattani in Ahmadpur East on Saturday.
Reportedly, four-year-old Rabia, her five-year-old sister Sadia and their four-year-old cousin Rozina were injured when the roof collapsed. They were shifted to a hospital.