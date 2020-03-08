NAB not meeting expectations: President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has said that the government is working with good intentions while the bureaucracy seems to be frightened.

"The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is not meeting expectations," the president said while talking with a group of newspaper editors here on Saturday. He said that Germany and Japanese ambassadors came to the Presidency and offered jobs to 100,000 Pakistani IT experts each in their countries.

He said that salaries can be increased after improvement in the national economy. About the financial problems of newpapers, the president said that newspapers will also get advertisements with the improvement in the economy.

Alvi said the government is working on a bill, according to which NADRA will issue certificate of legal heirs within 15 days after the death of a person.

According to the bill, a daughter cannot gift what she gets from inheritance till two years.

About India's New Citizenship Law, Alvi said that Indian Premier Modi will himself suffer the most from the New Citizenship Law.