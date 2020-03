Majeed Cricket Tournament

LAHORE: First Muhammad Majeed Memorial 2-day Cricket Tournament ended in a draw between Township Whites and Dharampura Gymkhana at Township ground.

Scores: First innings Dharampura Gymkhana 117. all out (Awais Sarwar 37, Ahmad Raza 20, M Usman 2/21, Waleed Anjum 2/28, Subhan Malik 2/36). Township Whites Club 259. (Hamza Akbar 78, M Shareef 66, M Usman 51, Ahmad Raza 5/87, Samad Ali 2/40). Dharampura Gymkhana Second innings 310. (Awais Sarwar brilliant innings by 100, not out Hamza Arif 70, Usama Amjad 50, Waleed Anjam 3/45, M Shoaib 2/60).