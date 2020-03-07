Amanullah Khan

After a protracted illness, comedy super king Amanullah Khan passed away in Lahore. In his own words, he started from scratch, did odd jobs, struggled for years, but his perseverance to learn and perform rose him to fame. The comedy king ruled for decades.

He was respected by comedians and loved by millions of people. A multi-talented person, he was a good singer too. A humble, decent, debonair and chivalrous person with clean comedy has left a vacuum that will be very difficult to fill. Although he was not highly educated, he spent his time and money and focus on his children, a rare quality.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad