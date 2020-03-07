close
Sat Mar 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 7, 2020

Amanullah Khan

Newspost

 
March 7, 2020

After a protracted illness, comedy super king Amanullah Khan passed away in Lahore. In his own words, he started from scratch, did odd jobs, struggled for years, but his perseverance to learn and perform rose him to fame. The comedy king ruled for decades.

He was respected by comedians and loved by millions of people. A multi-talented person, he was a good singer too. A humble, decent, debonair and chivalrous person with clean comedy has left a vacuum that will be very difficult to fill. Although he was not highly educated, he spent his time and money and focus on his children, a rare quality.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost