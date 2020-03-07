Samsung launches Galaxy S20 first 5G cell phone

SAN FRANCISCO, USA: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S20, a new series of flagship devices that fundamentally change the way we capture and experience our world.

The Galaxy S20 series introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality.

Along with the camera, the Galaxy S20 makes the experience of everything we love to do with our phones, easier and better—enjoy personalized music for every moment of the day, watch videos the way they are meant to be seen and play console-style games on-the-go.

“As we enter this new decade, 5G will completely change how we communicate and how we experience the world around us,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “As all three Galaxy S20 variants come with 5G connectivity, Samsung is providing a next-generation device for transforming people’s lives. With an incredible, AI powered camera, you can capture the moments as they happen and connect more seamlessly with the people you love.”****