Fri Mar 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2020

Two die in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2020

SIALKOT: Two people died in a road accident on Thursday. Hamid Raza, 29, and his relative Qasim Hussain, 20, were travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley hit them on Sialkot-Daska Road near village Sadra Badra in the limits of Sadr Sialkot police. As a result, Hamid and Qasim fell down on the road and a dumper coming behind them ran them over. As a result, they died on the spot.

