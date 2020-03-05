EU unveils climate law,Greta unimpressed

BRUSSELS: Europe unveiled a landmark green growth law on Wednesday but failed to impress teenage activist Greta Thunberg, who dubbed it a “surrender” to the threat of climate change. The European Commission´s draft of the law mandates EU members to achieve “climate neutrality” — net zero greenhouse emissions — by 2050. It is seen in Brussels as the trigger to an economic revolution that will make Europe sustainable and meet the targets of the Paris climate accord. The proposal “will be our compass for the next 30 years and it will guide us every step of the way as we build a sustainable new growth model,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters. It “will set in stone Europe´s position as a climate leader on the global stage and will inspire many of our partners. But 17-year-old Swedish eco-warrior Thunberg poured cold water on von der Leyen´s enthusiasm and accused Europe of making false claims of leadership on the environment.