PMDC status in limbo: Fresh MBBS degree holders unable to get house jobs

Islamabad: The candidates who have passed the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) final year examinations recently have been in a quandary on how to get registered with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council that is non-functional practically or Pakistan Medical Commission whose formation has been declared illegal by the Islamabad High Court.

Without getting registered with PM&DC, the fresh MBBS degree holders are unable to get house jobs and in the existing state of uncertainty, the graduates have no other option but to get their time wasted.

The PMC was set up through a presidential ordinance last year and it had to replace PM&DC though the PMDC employees chose to move the court and finally, the IHC declared PMC formation illegal last month. The legal battle is on and the government has gone into an intra-court appeal.

After promulgation of presidential ordinance, the Ministry of National Health Services had sealed the PMDC building and the council is still not functioning and its employees have setup a camp in front of the building to sit in.

My son has passed MBBS exam from Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad last month and waiting to get house job but it is not possible without registration from PMDC, said Medical Superintendent at a leading public sector healthcare facility in Rawalpindi while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

Ironically, the PMC whose formation has been declared illegal has been receiving applications for registration and frankly speaking I am unable to understand what is going on, he said. I think after the court orders, it is supposed to be PMDC that should register fresh graduates, he added.

A senior official of PMDC while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday said the government has not allowed PMDC to carry on work after the IHC decision instead it has gone into an intra-court appeal.

An estimated well over 6000 fresh graduates are waiting to get registered with PMDC in order to carry on medical profession but we have not been given authority to get them registered, said the official who has served on a key post at PMDC.

The PMDC building is locked and all medical graduates who have passed MBBS recently have to get registration from this office for house job yet it is not possible now. What we can do is to request Chief Justice of Pakistan to help medical graduates in registration and getting license for house jobs saving their time, said a fresh graduate.