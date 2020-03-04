Afghanistan should create favourable environment: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Afghanistan's leadership had to take the responsibility to create a "favourable environment" to take intra-Afghan talks forward after the historic deal. "Pakistan can create a favourable environment, it cannot take (Afghanistan's) decisions. Attitudes will have to be corrected along with deals those who wanted to create obstacles were present before as well; it is a testament to the excellence of the (Afghan) political leadership that they make them unsuccessful." Qureshi termed the Doha peace deal an "important development" and urged all stakeholders not to "waste this opportunity," reported foreign media on Tuesday.