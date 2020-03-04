Employers throng NUST to hire graduating students

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Apart from affording an excellent learning and grooming experience to its students during the course of their respective degree programmes, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) also strives to enhance placement opportunities for its students through organising a series of Job Fairs annually across various major cities of Pakistan.
After the success of Lahore NUST Job Fair held in the penultimate week of February, NUST Placement Office organised a 2-day Job Fair in the federal metropolis on March 2 and 3, 2020, to provide a rendezvous point for students to present themselves to their prospective employers and enable the latter to address their human resource needs.
Abid Sattar, President & Chief Executive Askari Bank, who was the Chief Guest on Day 1 of the Islamabad Job Fair, inaugurated the event, along with NUST Rector Lt Gen (r) Naweed Zaman. The chief guest visited various stalls during the Meet & Greet Session. More than 80 industries from an array of fields conducted interviews of a large number of aspiring final year students of the school of NUST Business School (NBS), School of Natural Sciences, and School of Social Sciences & Humanities (S3H).
Some of the top organisations represented at the fair included Askari Bank, MCB Bank, Faysal Bank, HBL, Telenor Microfinance Bank, S&P Global, Ideas, PTCL, Brando, Graana.com, Food Panda, Ibex, Koh-e-Noor Textile Mills, NLC, to name a few. On the second day, Muhammad Ahmed, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI); and Malik Sohail, Chairman Coordination and Chief Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), graced the occasion as Chief Guests. Over 90 firms from Defence, Manufacturing, IT, FMCG, and others, showed up on Day 2 of the Islamabad Job Fair, to recruit students from the disciplines of Engineering, IT, Biosciences, and Architecture.
