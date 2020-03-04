Japan embassy installs electric wheelchair lift

Islamabad: After installing a slope at the entrance of its main building last September, the Embassy of Japan has put an electric wheelchair lift for the stairs in place at the entrance of the consular building to facilitate the visitors with physical disabilities.

Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori and Milestone Society for the Special Persons President Muhammad Shafiqur Rehman, who was invited as the guest of honor, jointly inaugurated the newly-installed electric wheelchair lift during a special ceremony on Tuesday.

The ambassador said the installation of the lift for wheelchairs realised a more convenient and accessible embassy and enabled physically handicapped persons more easily to apply for a visa.

He said the embassy was continuing to provide support for persons with disabilities in the country.

“Physically handicapped persons deserve more attention and support and Japan will continue helping them to become an active part of the society. We would like to recognize this importance especially Japan is going to host Paralympics 2020 in Tokyo this summer," he said.

Muhammad Shafiqur Rehman said he was very delighted as his long-time dream had come true after the installation of an electric wheelchair lift for physically handicapped persons' barrier-free entry to the consular building. He thanked the ambassador for taking the initiative at his request.