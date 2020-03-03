close
Tue Mar 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 3, 2020

Gang smashed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 3, 2020

LAHORE: CIA Iqbal Town police claimed to have arrested four members of a gang and recovered booty and illegal weapons from their possession on Monday. The arrested accused have been identified as ringleader Sahibzada alias Chaghar, Abuzar, Liaqat and Gul Nawab. The DSP CIA and his team managed to arrest the accused persons with the help of modern technology.

Latest News

More From Pakistan