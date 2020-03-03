Gang smashed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: CIA Iqbal Town police claimed to have arrested four members of a gang and recovered booty and illegal weapons from their possession on Monday. The arrested accused have been identified as ringleader Sahibzada alias Chaghar, Abuzar, Liaqat and Gul Nawab. The DSP CIA and his team managed to arrest the accused persons with the help of modern technology.
