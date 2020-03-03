22 women injured as iron railing collapses

MINGORA: At least 22 women sustained injuries when the iron railing in a local market collapsed in Matta tehsil in the Swat district on Monday, sources said. They said that the women had gathered in the market to collect the cash assistance under the Benazir Income Support Programme in Chapriyal when the railing collapsed. Twenty-two women were wounded in the incident. The Rescue 1122 ambulances reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.