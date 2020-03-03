Pervaiz Elahi greets LHCBA office-bearers

LAHORE :Lahore High Court Bar Association’s newly-elected President Tahir Nasrullah Warraich along with a delegation called on acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the Governor's House on Monday.

The delegation included Vice-President Barrister Saeed Hassan Nagra, Secretary Haroon Duggal and Finance Secretary Zeeshan Sulehria among others. On this occasion, Provincial Law Minister Basharat Raja and Muslim League Punjab Senior Vice-President Ch Salim Baryaar were also present.

Felicitating the office-bearers, Pervaiz Elahi said the lawyer community had always worked for supremacy of law and Pakistan Muslim League-Q had supported them in solving their problems and in provision of quick justice to the people. He expressed the hope that the LHCBA office-bearers would play active role in reforming the society and bringing into full play their capabilities in solving the lawyers’ problems.

Lawyers’ elected representatives appreciated the measures for well-being of the lawyer community and provision of quick and cheap justice to the people as well as getting the culprits punished for their crimes through the courts by Ch Pervaiz Elahi during his tenure as Punjab chief minister. Tahir Nasrullah Warraich demanded that parking was a great problem for the lawyers and litigants on the Lahore High Court premises, as such parking plaza and hospital be got constructed.