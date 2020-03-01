CM Usman Buzdar welcomes US-Taliban peace agreement

LAHORE : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while welcoming Peace Pact between America and Taliban has termed it a giant leap towards peace in the region.

Pakistan government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has played a historic role for this agreement and this pact is the victory of peace vision of Imran Khan. This pact will bring stability in the region and a new era of progress and prosperity will start. The agreement is a gift for the people of Afghanistan. He said Pakistan hosted millions of Afghani refugees for the years. Today is the historic day for afghan refugees as well. The peace pact has finalised due to the personal efforts of Prime Minister. The positive role of Pakistan for the peace pact is being largely appreciated in the whole world. This peace pact will increase trade activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan and will leave far-reaching impacts on the national economy, the CM said.

corruption: Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government is strictly implementing its manifesto and focused on fulfilment of its promises.

He said obsolete system of the past has ruined the national institutions. Government is cleaning the corruption of decades. Opposition parties are not united and the only agenda they have to save their corruption. Rulers of the past extended their corruption despite paying attention to the national progress and prosperity. Politics of those who looted national exchequer has come to an end. PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country in the right direction. PTI government is bringing ease in the lives of people. PTI government will complete tenure as the public has given its mandate of five years, Usman Buzdar added.

coronavirus: Usman Buzdar has said precautionary and preventive measures have been taken to check coronavirus. The situation is normal in Punjab and there is nothing to worry about. People should ignore rumours. He said people attached with medical profession should play their due role for creating awareness among the masses about coronavirus.

He said all segments of society will have to play its due role in this regard. Usman Buzdar said that instructions have been issued to the health department and institutions concerned for the complete implementation on SOPs formulated in this regard. He directed health department and other institutions concerned to remain alert round-the-clock.

civil defence: Usman Buzdar in his message on World Civil Defence Day has said that the importance of civil defence institution has increased and its role cannot be ignored in present circumstances. He said harmonising civil defence institution with modern demands is the prime need of the time. He said that civil defence institution plays an important role in safeguarding the lives of citizens. He said that the basic purpose of this intuition is to protect the citizens from earthquake, floods or natural calamities and to establish a safe society. Observing this day is to pay tributes to those people who discharged national responsibility of civil defence and he reiterated the determination of taking all possible steps to further strengthen civil defence institution.

death of labourers: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of labourers due to blast of boiler in a factory near Chunian.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He has also sought a report from the administration of the incident.