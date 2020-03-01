Kidnapped schoolchild recovered from Hassanabdal

CHARSADDA: A five-year-old schoolboy kidnapped for ransom was recovered in a police action from Hassanabdal tehsil in Attock district in Punjab.

Speaking at a press conference in Charsadda, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sher Akbar Khan said the police had recovered Muhammad Ayan, who had been kidnapped from Islamabad Koroona locality in the limits of the City Police Station in Charsadda on February 24. District Police Officer, Charsadda Irfanullah Khan and Superintendent of Police Investigation Iftikhar Shah were also present on the occasion. RPO Sher Akbar Khan said the police also arrested the four kidnappers and recovered the weapons and cellphones used in the crime.

The recovered child and the alleged kidnappers were presented before the media. The accused were identified as Zainul Abidin, Abu Bakr, Saeed and Arqam.

The official said the child Muhammad Ayan, son of Mohammad Naeem was returning home from school when he was kidnapped by unidentified motorcyclists. He said the child was shifted to an unknown location.

According to the police official, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi had taken notice of the kidnapping and directed the district police officer to visit his family and assure his parents that no effort would be spared to recover him as soon as possible.

Three investigation teams were constituted under the district police officer to work out the case, he said, adding, the help of the Information Technology (IT) experts was also sought to solve the case.

Sher Akbar Khan said the child’s father had received a phone call from the kidnappers two days back to demand Rs60 million as ransom.

He said that using modern investigation techniques, the police conducted a grand operation last night and recovered the kidnapped child from Hassanabdal. He announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for the cops who took part in the raid to recover the boy.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Naeem, father of the kidnapped boy, announced a reward of Rs100,000 for the Charsadda Police and Rs10,000 each for the Special Branch and Counter-Terrorism Department of the police for their role in recovering his son Muhammad Ayan.