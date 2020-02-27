Govt to reduce tax rates on tourism services: minister

LAHORE:The Punjab government will give tax relief on voluntary registration with Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) and start of new businesses in SME sector, besides reducing tax rates on tourism, construction, recreational and entertainment services and

reviewing the infrastructure cess along with tax facilitation for young entrepreneurs.

These remarks were made by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat in a meeting of the resources mobilisation committee here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by secretary finance Abdullah Sumbal and other officials of finance department and PRA. The minister said that no proposal of revenue generation will be entertained which will create hurdles in business promotion and economic growth.

He said that PRA promote the digital PRA concept for ease of doing business. He instructed the BoR to present the suggestion with revenue estimates in the next meeting of resources mobilisation.

The PRA ensures B2B electronic invoice, easy returns, online application processes and online implementation of regulations. The PRA should improve its efficiency. The members Board of Revenue and PRA in their proposed to review the agriculture tax and establishment of district committees to fix lease amount. The 1872 kilometres track includes Karachi to Peshawar and Taxila to Havelian mainlines as well.

Grants for electricity workers: The management of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has placed purchase order of 50 bucket fitted vehicles for providing safe working conditions to the line staff while working on electricity lines, said Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA, while addressing a meeting of electricity workers at DHA here on Wednesday, in which a large number of trade union representatives and workers participated.

He said the management has granted Rs 100,000 each for marriage of two children of serving employees and Rs 200,000 each for marriage of two children of retired and deceased employees.

Other benefits granted to workers are monetary help to the widows of the late employees for maintenance of their residence and raise in pay scales of Electrician Grade-II & I and Fitter Grade-II & I from BPS-7 to BPS-9 and BPS-9 to BPS-11, allocation of 10pc quota for 3 years poly-technique diploma holders as linemen and ASSA & SSA to the post of Line Superintendent Grade-II and SSO-II in pay scale BPS-14 in order to provide them avenue for future advancement and pay scale of meter reader and drivers working for years in BPS-9 has been raised to BPS-11.