Tue Feb 25, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 25, 2020

Aswab, Ali, Maier excel in karate promotion event

LAHORE: Rana Aswab, Nad-e-Ali and M Maier Malik excelled in the Karate Belt Promotion Assessment held here at Johar Campus Lahore Literati School. Rana Aswab clinched the first position in the test, while Nad-e-Ali secured the second and M Maier Malik grabbed the third place. Principal Rubina Mushtaq, Director Amir Mushtaq, Branch

In-charge Samia Imran graced the occasion as guests and distributed prizes and trophies among the position- holders.

