Lahore races: Favourite Sajni annexes Trace Hit Cup

LAHORE: Favourite of Trace Hit Cup, Sajni set the racecourse on fire with her power-packed win here at Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

This featured race went by the book with Zandora, which was on fluke, crossed its limits to get the second spot. But still it was far behind the winner Sajni. Apart from the cup race, there were seven Quetta Plate races in which the top position takes were Evening Star, Silken Black, Safdar Princess, Khabib, After Hero, Madhuri Dixit, Princess Anabia and Royal Runner.

In these seven races four wins were upsets seen in the first, second, fourth, seventh and eighth races. In the first race Evening Star glittered at the top with Encounter Specialist settling for the second spot while favourite Turab prince got the third position.

The second race saw Silken Black smoothen out of nowhere to win while favourite Safdar Princess slipped to the second spot and Dimple was third. In the third race of the day, Khabib lived up to the expectation but Mr Brown and She taking second and third places respectively surprised everyone.

The fourth race had After Hero dominating the course with Natalia becoming second and the limit of Push The Limits was for third place. Madhuri Dixit lived to the billing in the fifth race to be declared the winner. Gestapo and Banjo taking second and third position also came as a surprise.

In the Trace Hit Cup, Sajni was favourite and was the winner too. However, in th pre race assessment, Zandora was on fluke and it claimed the first runner up place while Exceptional One with its spinning performance was third.

In the seventh race, favourite Princess Anabia left everyone behind. Buland O Bala as expected was second and Khan Jee was surprisingly third. In the final race of the day, came the last upset with Royal Runner being the winner. Neeli The Great was believed for a place and it took it with style while Jan-e-Fida was pushed to third place.