Fri Feb 21, 2020
Road to ruin

This letter refers to article ‘The crisis deepens’ (Feb 19, 2020) by Mohammad Zubair. The writer has prudently highlighted the weaknesses and failures of the present government with indisputable facts. It is true that on our current trajectory is simply unsustainable and that the government has not fulfilled any of the promises it made to the people during the election campaign.

However, the opposition also failed to perform its primary role to hold the incumbent government accountable. Merely cursing and criticizing political shall prove to be counterproductive as it does not lead to any solutions.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi

