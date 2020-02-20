Anti-polio drive: China, Turkey support Geo News

KARACHI: Foreign diplomats have joined cricketers, anchors, actors, showbiz stars, singers and politicians in the Geo News campaign titled Pakistan vs polio.

Chinese diplomat Yao Jing has said in a video message: “The polio spread is a big crisis facing Pakistan at present. My Pakistani brothers and sisters get ready against polio and defeat it. We are standing by you in this war and I believe if you are united, you can defeat polio.”

Turkish diplomat Ahsaan Mustafa Yardkal has said in a video message: “My dear Pakistani brothers, sisters and friends! Pakistan is a country which can control all crises. Like brothers we are with Pakistanis against the war on polio. If you are united, you can easily overcome this problem. He said in Urdu: “Polio Kai Qatrai Pilao, Polio Ko Harao.”

Others who recorded their statements against polio included Salman Butt, Usman Shinwari and Haris Rauf.