Tribal people to see positive results of merger: CS

HANGU: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz said on Tuesday that the people of the tribal area would see positive results of the merger.

He was speaking to the tribal elders at the Orakzai Conference Hall during his visit to the district. The chief secretary said switching over to another system in the wake of the merger was a difficult process for the government and tribal people but now the launch of development projects would bring about a change. He said the government had created 3,000 vacancies in the Education Department and 1,000 in the Health Department for the youth of the tribal districts where preference would be given to the local youth. The chief secretary said the buildings lying vacant for decades in the area would be made functional where the problems of the tribal people would be addressed and they will not need to visit Peshawar. “The tribal area has now become a part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where people would be provided services and facilities,” he assured. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Wasil Khan Khattak gave a briefing to the chief secretary about the development schemes in the district. The chief secretary planted a sapling on the premises of the DC Office. Kohat Commissioner Abdul Jabbar Shah, Orakzai Scouts Commandant Col Zakirullah Khan, former federal minister GG Jamal and other officials were also present.