Students view artworks

LAHORE:Groups of different High Schools including Govt Dar-Un-Nissan High School, Jail Road, Govt Model Girls High School, Canal View and Govt Girls High School, Walton Road visited Alhamra Art Museum here on Monday at Alhamra Cultural Complex Qaddafi Stadium.

Students observed artworks at Alhamra Art Museum and praised huge collections of artworks displayed here. Teachers thanked Alhamra Art Museum for encouraging the new generation. Heads of the delegations said that it was a great pleasure to see the artworks of masters at the museum, the move taken by the Lahore Arts Council for the prosperity of arts and artists is very impressive. This visit will also help us to further enhance our work, the teachers said.

During the visit, Alhamra Art Museum’s Curator Miss Hajra Mehmood highlighted the importance of the museum, saying this institution holds a unique and prominent spot in the world of arts, where national and international groups pay a visit on regular basis.

Executive Director, Lahore Arts Council, Ather Ali khan said Alhamra Art Museum is the main centre featuring the art history of Pakistan, where various schools, colleges, and universities pay visits regularly. He said the museum is an important institution. There are around 326 artworks of 118 world-renowned artists displayed that reflect the thousand years old civilisation. Alhamra Art Museum is a good platform for fine arts students to stimulate their talents and grow up as creative persons, he added.