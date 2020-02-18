Pakistan’s Kabaddi World Cup victory: ‘PKF, players deserve hero’s treatment’

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan has broken Indian stranglehold, winning the first ever World Cup title, secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Mohammad Sarwar Rana called for government and private sector to come forward and make the victory count in a big way.

Talking to The News following team’s triumph in a nail-bitter final against the arch-rivals India the other evening, Sarwar who is also secretary Asian Kabaddi, said his players and federation deserved a hero’s treatment from here on. “We have beaten four times world champions in a close contest the other night. Our players gave their heart out, making sure victory against powerful Indian team. Now they deserve a better treatment-the encouragement from the government and private sector. These players deserve the same support from the government that it extends to cricket and hockey teams.”

Sarwar said it was never easier to beat Indian team. “Indian players and kabaddi federation get hundred times more to what we get from the government. What we want is the same treatment from our government and private sector as Indians get. Winning the World Cup is the ultimate achievement and we want to make it count. What our players have done should be recognised.”

Sarwar complained that his federation only gets Rs 1.2 million as an annual grant from the government. “It is almost 100 times less than what Indian federation gets from their government. Besides that Indian cooperate sector under their government instructions is investing heavily on kabaddi. That is not the case with our federation or players here. Our kabaddi players hardly get any financial support from any sector be it a government or multinational.” Sarwar feared that if cooperate sector and government would not come forward this time the traditional game of kabaddi would never get its due. “The World Cup that was held after six years is the ultimate of the game. There is no higher stage. We have achieved that. Now it is up to the government and cooperate sector to come forward and help us further popularize the game.”

Secretary Asian Federation contemplated that achievement at world level came following tough training and hard work. “We knew well that beating quality Indian team would not be easier. They get all financial support from everywhere and they only concentrate on playing kabaddi. Here our players don’t receive any financial backing so the only way was to work even harder. Our new look team that only includes four players from previous World Cup went on to win the day for the country.”

He appealed to the Prime Minister to invite the World Cup winning team to PM House and announce some attractive package. “If we want to popularize this traditional game amongst youth and encourage our players for future international events including the next year World Championship we need to boost players’ morale. I am thankful to Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar for supporting and helping us in organising the World Cup.”