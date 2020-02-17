Strategic affairs

Pakistan must learn to leverage our military strength in international politics. Pakistan has the largest army of any Muslim nation and is the only one with nuclear weapons. Therefore, we are in a position to offer a reliable nuclear deterrent to friendly Muslim states.

Similarly, our large military can partner with other nations on border security, anti terrorism activities, training and search and rescue activities. This would help improve our diplomatic and economic ties with other countries while also enabling our armed forces to acquire experience in conducting international operations.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar