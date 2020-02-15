Get-together of former students of Govt Muslim High School No. 1

Rawalpindi: A get-together of the former students of Government Muslim High School no. 1 (now Government Muslim Higher Secondary School no. 1), Saidpur Road, will be held in the first week of March 2020.

All the former students (of any session) of the Government Muslim High School no. 1, are requested to contact Muaz Malik on cellphone no. 0332-5222113 and Syed Anis Ahmed on cellphone no. 0333-5152553, and also on their similar WhatsApp’s contacts, till February 22.

The aspirants are requested to contact in person and send their full name, contact number, e-mail, and postal address, so that they can be informed about the date and venue of the meeting through invitation cards, which will be dispatched on their given address, later.

It is pertinent to mention that the name of Muslim High School No. 1, was given by its founder principal late Syed Niaz Ahmed Tirmizi, after the partition of Sub-Continent in 1947. Since then thousands of students have studied in the school and they all feel proud of the fact that they had been students of this school. The building of the school is a historical one and was state-of-the-art even hundred years ago.