‘People with PM Imran in war against mafias’

LAHORE: Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Sewa Lamsal called on Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House here on Thursday.

The governor also participated in a conference ‘Respectable and safe workplace for women’ organised by Provincial Ombudsperson. The governor and Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Sewa Lamsal discussed relations between the two countries, regional situation, Kashmir issue, menace of terrorism and other issues in their meeting. On this occasion, Governor Ch Sarwar said that Nepalese tourists are also welcomed with regard to religious tourism in Punjab and entire Pakistan. There are many tourist places in Pakistan which are being opened up to foreign tourists as well. Nepalese students coming to study at Pakistani universities will be provided with all possible facilities. Exchange programme with Nepal will also be initiated for business community. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are eager to have cordial relations with all the countries, he said.

Later talking to the media, he said 220 million Pakistanis warmly welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his visit will not only further strengthen Pak-Turk bilateral relations but also be very important with regard to Pakistan’s economy. Opposition parties are not on the same page rather each one of them holding its own page, he said. The government’s opponents are not watching interest of the country and the nation but their personal interests, and story of the opposition fighting for its interests is now fast reaching its end, the governor said.

Earlier, Ch Sarwar participated in a conference ‘Respectable and safe workplace for women’ organised by Provincial Ombudsperson. On this occasion, Punjab Ombudsperson Rukhsana Gilani, PTI MPA Uzma Kardar, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Vice Chancellor Bushra Mirza, Balochistan Ombudsperson Sabra Islam, Provincial Women Development Department’s Secretary Anbareen Raza and others were also present.

In his address, he said that women rights envisaged in Islam cannot be usurped. All the obsolete and typical taboos pertaining to womenfolk will have to be eliminated, and for this purpose, PTI government is putting in order effective measures. Our government is strengthening and empowering the women in every field, he said.

While talking to media after the conference, he said that Prime Minister’s utterances are true manifestation of national ambitions. Whole nation stands by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the war against mafias. Today all the institutions, for the first time in country’s history, are working independently. Government is advancing on the mission of ‘One Pakistan: Not the two’ and Insha Allah we will make Pakistan as Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he said.

