Chaudhry Sports triumphant

LAHORE: Chaudhry Sports outplayed Bostan Seniors by 103 runs in a match of Ashiq Hussain Qureshi T20 Tournament played at Shah Faisal Ground.

Scores: Chaudhry Sports 82/6 in 20 overs (Sheraz Butt 86*, Abid Sheikh 26, Zulfiqar Ali 27*, Muhammad Mobeen 3/36, Aftab Aslam 2/25).

Bostan Seniors 79 all out in 14.4 overs (Asher Rasheed 28, Muhammad Khan 5/11, Muhammad Saleem 2/24).

Chief guest CEO Chaudhry Sports Ch Shafqat Hussain gave man of the match award to Muhammad Khan for devastating bowling performance.