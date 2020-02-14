close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 14, 2020

Turkmen leader fires security chief

World

AFP
February 14, 2020

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: Turkmenistan´s leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has fired the head of the powerful national security ministry, state media reported Thursday. Berdymukhamedov dismissed Yalim Berdiyev, who had held the post since 2018, and replaced him with deputy national security minister Gurbanmyrat Annayev, the state-run Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper said. Berdiyev had moved on to another job, it said, without giving details. Berdymukhamedov rules without opposition or free media and little is known about what motivates government appointments. Berdiyev was replaced after receiving a “final warning” from the Turkmen leader for “shortcomings” in January, although the source of the president´s displeasure was unclear, state media said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World