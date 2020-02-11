close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

Man killed over property dispute in Qila Gujjar Singh

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

LAHORE: A 28-year-old-man Hafiz Asim was killed over property dispute in Qila Gujjar Singh police limits Monday night. Police said Arsalan and his accomplices had a dispute with Asim regarding the registry of a house. On the day of incident, they approached him in main bazaar and opened firing at him; as a result, he sustained bullet injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Civil Lines SP Dost Muhammad Ali reached the crime scene with the force and collected forensic evidence. Police have shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and further investigation is under way.

More From Pakistan