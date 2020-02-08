close
Sun Feb 09, 2020
February 8, 2020

‘Political monarchs defeated’

Lahore

A
APP
February 8, 2020

Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Friday that PTI had defeated the political monarchs of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party as the people had preferred Imran Khan for his selfless patriotism to decades-old political parties. Talking to a private news channel, he said both opposition parties never took the national issues seriously rather minting money to strengthen their political career, but the family politics had no future. "The Pakistan Muslim League-N should not celebrate Hamza's bail to portray as a victory against the anti-corruption movement, as he is not acquitted of the charges yet," he remarked.

