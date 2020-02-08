LHC bans use of plastic bags at all mega stores

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Friday banned use of plastic bags at all mega stores in the provincial metropolis and gave them 15-day deadline to comply with the order and switch to alternative shopping bags.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the order on an application moved by Haroon Farooq seeking a direction to the Punjab government to legislate on banning use, manufacture, and sale of polythene bags and introduce necessary legislation in this regard.

During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel Barrister Abuzar Salman Niazi told the court that in October 2019, the provincial chief secretary had given an undertaking to a full bench in a separate case that the government will introduce law on prohibition of polythene bags. However, he said, nothing had not been done so far by the government.

The counsel contended that being most thickly populated province the polythene bags were used in Punjab in great variety and huge numbers. As per latest research of local and international organisations, he said, the polythene bags were found to have been a cause of major environmental disasters. He said the plastic bags were not only dangerous for human health but also hazardous to animal and aquatic life. Barrister Niazi asked the court to direct the provincial government to immediately ban manufacturing, sale and usage of polythene bags in the province and to introduce a new legislation providing for a complete ban.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Karim observed that the plastic bags were a major cause of environmental pollution. As a first step, the judge restrained all mega stores from using plastic bags and switch to environmental friendly material within 15 days. He also directed a law officer to ensure compliance of the order and adjourned hearing until next Friday.