Sun Feb 09, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
February 8, 2020

Police farewell ceremony

Islamabad

Islamabad : Islamabad police hosted a ceremony for two outgoing Office Superintendents, Iqbal Anjum and Salahuddin and nine newly promoted Office Superintendents at police lines headquarters on Friday.

Assistant Inspector General (Establishment), Kamran Adil was the chief guest at the ceremony and was attended among others by SSP headquarters, Irfan Tariq, AIG (General), Haroon Joiya and other officers.

Kamral Adil appreciated the services of outgoing officers and felicitated to newly promoted Office Superintendents.

Their services to make Islamabad police as a distinctive force would be remembered forever, he added.

He said that according to the vision of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, special measures are being taken for the welfare of police officers and other staff.

