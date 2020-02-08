close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

CJP lays foundation stone of Judicial Academy City Campus

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Friday laid the foundation stone of Sindh Judicial Academy, city campus, Karachi.

Addressing a ceremony, the CJP said that the Sindh Judicial Academy was not only the mother academy for judicial officers but also government officers of other departments.

He said that even army chiefs come to judicial academy to get training on law subject and expressed the hope that academy will play its important role to prepare the best judicial officers for the judiciary. The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, said that the CJP had started his legal profession from Karachi and he was well aware about the problems being faced by the judiciary.

He said that the new judicial academy will be equipped with all modern facilities, which will be beneficial for judicial officers as well as lawyers.

Chairman of the SJA development committee Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar said the new judicial academy campus will help to enhance the working capabilities of judicial officers on modern techniques.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus