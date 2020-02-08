CJP lays foundation stone of Judicial Academy City Campus

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Friday laid the foundation stone of Sindh Judicial Academy, city campus, Karachi.

Addressing a ceremony, the CJP said that the Sindh Judicial Academy was not only the mother academy for judicial officers but also government officers of other departments.

He said that even army chiefs come to judicial academy to get training on law subject and expressed the hope that academy will play its important role to prepare the best judicial officers for the judiciary. The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, said that the CJP had started his legal profession from Karachi and he was well aware about the problems being faced by the judiciary.

He said that the new judicial academy will be equipped with all modern facilities, which will be beneficial for judicial officers as well as lawyers.

Chairman of the SJA development committee Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar said the new judicial academy campus will help to enhance the working capabilities of judicial officers on modern techniques.