close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
KMK
Khalid Mahmood Khalid
February 2, 2020

Indian HC offers usual visa to Pakistani Hindus

National

KMK
Khalid Mahmood Khalid
February 2, 2020

LAHORE: The spokesman of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan has said that all Pakistani Passport holders are being issued Indian visas regularly and as usual.

The spokesman said that those Pakistan national Hindus want to accompany the family of another Pakistani dead Hindu to India and in this connection seek visa, are advised to deposit death certificate of the dead, CNIC issued by NADRA, copy of the power or gas bill for his residence and polio certificate with the visa application. They will be issued visas par rules and law, the spokesman said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus