Indian HC offers usual visa to Pakistani Hindus

LAHORE: The spokesman of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan has said that all Pakistani Passport holders are being issued Indian visas regularly and as usual.

The spokesman said that those Pakistan national Hindus want to accompany the family of another Pakistani dead Hindu to India and in this connection seek visa, are advised to deposit death certificate of the dead, CNIC issued by NADRA, copy of the power or gas bill for his residence and polio certificate with the visa application. They will be issued visas par rules and law, the spokesman said.