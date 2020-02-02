Khyber residents seek installation of gate near Hayatabad

BARA: The political leaders, elders and students from Bara and Jamrud tehsils in Khyber district on Saturday protested against the provincial government for not installing a gate at the boundary of Hayatabad and Khyber.

Former federal minister Hameedullah Jan Afridi, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Imran Afridi, Qambar Qaumi Council chairman Saeedullah Afridi and elders led the protesters in Shakas area. The protesters carrying placards chanted slogans against the provincial government and officials of the Peshawar Development Authority and blocked the main Pak-Afghan Highway for traffic.

Speaking on the occasion, Hameedullah Jan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was treating tribal people like a stepmother. “We have been facing a host of problems when the government constructed the three kilometers long wall between Hayatabad and Shakas,” he said

He added that the students, patients and other people could not reach their destinations at the proper time. He said the construction of the wall had caused resentment to the residents of Jamrud and Bara.

"The tribal people rendered sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country," Imran Afridi said, adding the government should install the gate to facilitate them.