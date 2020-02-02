Candidates appearing in interview at halal authority doubt selection process

Islamabad : The candidates appearing in interview for a senior post in the Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA), have approached the Prime Minister while pin-pointing flaws and irregularities in the appointment process.

The candidates have observed that the management of the PHA did not follow principles of merit and provincial quota while holding interviews of candidates for the post of director (Technical) in its Peshawar office.

Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, who holds PhD degree from the United States, in a letter addressed to the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister has pointed out several flaws and irregularities during the important and serious activity of appointing director (Technical) in PHA which deals with promotion, export and import in Halal articles and processes.

He said the position of BPS-19 was specifically meant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa domicile holders but candidates from other provinces were also called for interview.

Dr. Abdus Sattar said the attitude of interview panel was also non-professional and that comprises only three members and they just fulfilled formality. “They were gossiping and did not give proper time to candidates,” he said.

He said it could be assumed that only a fun was made in filling the important position and its consequences may bring irreparable loss to mandate of the PHA in general and country’s opportunity in particular to become ‘Halal Hub’.

He demanded formation of a competent, relevant and honest officers’ panel to bring in transparency and fulfilling requirement of object of the authority.

The Director (Administration) of PHA, Mohib Zaman when contacted for his reaction, denied allegations of lack of transparency in process being followed for appointment of Director (Technical) in PHA.

He said that the candidate for the senior post would be appointed while following the provincial quota of the KP province. He said final name for the post of Director (Technical) was yet to be finalised.