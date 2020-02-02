JI to take out Kashmir rally in Islamabad

Islamabad : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will take out a rally in the capital in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed on February 5.

Addressing a press conference here, the JI Central Naib Ameer, Mian Muhammad Aslam said a delegation of JI would also visit the United Nations office in Islamabad on February 3 (Monday) to hand over a memorandum to the UN officials reminding the organization of its responsibility to give right of self determination to Kashmiris.

The JI youth wing will also take out a cycle rally on Monday in order create awareness about the Kashmir Day and express solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan Business Forum would also organise a Kashmir seminar on February 4.

He said that on appeal of JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, the district and divisional organisations of JI across the country would take rallies, and hold other events befitting the Kashmir Solidarity during the days leading to February 5. The Ji central leader said that whatever be policies of the Government, the Pakistani nation would not allow the rulers to make any compromise on Kashmir issue.

He said that it was due to weaknesses of present and past Government and their coward attitude due to which the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir have been facing curfew for the last six months.

JI Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa and traders’ leader Kashif Chaudhry were also present at the press conference.