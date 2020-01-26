Sarah Mahboob scoops up ladies singles title

ISLAMABAD: For the second ranking event in running, Muzammil Murtaza and Aqeel Khan will be seen playing for the title following their easy wins in the semis of the Serena Hotel Championship at the PTF/DA Complex Saturday.

In ladies singles final, Sarah Mahboob emerged worthy champion beating Sara Mansoor in a hard fought three-set match 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-2. Following her win against Ushana Suhail in the semis, Sarah Mahboob was firm favourite to take the title and she did not disappoint, fighting well in the decisive set to wrest the honours. She was unlucky to have lost the second on the extended tie break. However, Sarah Mahboob fought well to take the third and decisive with ease. Her timey forehand winners backed by attacking game on the net helped her stay ahead of Sara Mansoor. There was no stopping Sarah Mahbob in the third which she was seen playing her best tennis.

In men’s single’s semis, Muzammil’s powerful serve and baseline game had no answer from Ahmad Chaudhry as he raced to 6-1, 6-4 win. Muzammil’s victory was rather easy as Ahmad was short of answer to some aggressive display of tennis from his opponent.

Ageing Aqeel on the other hand was also in brilliant touch hardly leaving anything for his opponent Heera Ashiq during his straight set 6-4, 6-4 win in the semis.

One break in each of the set was enough for Aqeel to check in the final. Aqeel’s usual consistent game was at his best as played powerful forehand and backhand shots with utmost ease.

Aqeel and Muzammil’s final is set for Sunday

Results: Men’s singles (semi-final): Muzammil Murtaza bt Ahmed Chaudhry 6-1, 6-4; Aqeel Khan bt Heera Ashiq 6-4, 6-4.

Ladies singles (final): Sarah Mahboob bt Sara Mansoor 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-2.

Boys 18 and under singles (semi-finals) Mohammad Shoaib bt Mahatir Muhammad 6-2, 6-3; Zalan Khan bt Hasheesh Kumar 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Boys 14 and under singles (semi-final): Bilal Asim bt Hussnain Ali Rizwan 5-3, 4-0; Ahmed Nael bt Haider Ali Rizwan 4-2, 4-2,

Boys 14 and under doubles (semi-final): Mohammad Huzaifa Khan/Hamid Israr bt Asad Zaman/Hamza Asim 4-1, 4-1; Haider Ali Rizwan/Hussnain Ali Rizwan bt Ahmed Nael/Bilal Asim 3-5, 4-2 (10-5).

Boys/girls under-12 singles (semi-final): Hussnain Ali Rizwan bt Haniya Minhas 4-0, 4-0; Hamza Roman bt Ahtesham Hamyun 4-1, 4-1;

Boys/girls under-10 singles (semi-final): Haniya Minhas bt Raziq Sultan 4-0, 4-0; Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Hassan Usmani 4-1, 4-1.