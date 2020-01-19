close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

Man arrested

National

GUJRANWALA: The FIA on Saturday unearthed an illegal money exchange shop and arrested one accused from Wazirabad. Reportedly, accused Anjum was running the illegal money exchange in a shoe shop.A case has been registered against him. Meanwhile, the FIA produced three human traffickers before the judicial magistrate.

