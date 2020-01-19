‘Jan 24 last date for entry, transfer of votes’

NAWABSHAH: The Election Commissioner Sindh, Muhammad Javed Afridi, has announced that the deadline for entry of votes, transfer, objection, and corrections in the Election Commission of Pakistan forms for the impending local body elections has been fixed on January 24, 2020.

The Election Commissioner Sindh, Muhammad Javed Afridi, was visiting a display center at a school in Nawabshah.

He said preparations are underway for the local government elections. Afridi said that under section 27 of the Election Act 2017, the vote would be registered or transferred only at the current or permanent address mentioned on the national identity card.

He asked the people to visit the Display Centers and use Form-15 for vote entry and transfer, Form-16 for removal or deletion of the vote or for registering any objection and Form-17 for correction of the voting details.